Vintage baseball cards, antique coins and rare comic books, originally bought for pennies, now regularly sell for millions of dollars, sending enthusiasts in pursuit of the next hot collectible: retro video games.

Interest in factory-sealed video games has soared in the past year, with some companies aggressively targeting collectors from more established markets. The hottest investments are games for the Nintendo Entertainment System, which popularized characters like Link, Mega Man and Mario in the 1980s.

Collectors have been able to quickly flip the most coveted titles, making thousands of dollars in profit and fueling concerns of unsustainable hype.

One collector, Donald Brock Jr., who runs the website Columbia Comics, said he had spent about $50,000 buying vintage video games since his first purchase in March. One sealed NES game cost nearly $1,500. He had its condition graded, then sold it for more than $12,000.

The top end of the market has also been invigorated. In September, Dr. Eric Naierman, a dentist who had primarily collected sports cards, spearheaded a $1 million purchase of dozens of games, months after video game collectors jointly bought a rare Super Mario Bros. game for more than $100,000. A copy of the original Mega Man recently sold at auction for $75,000.

Collectors say that gold copies of Nintendo World Championships — only 26 were distributed, making it one of the rarest NES games — have reached the six-figure threshold in private sales.

Sealed and graded vintage video games for sale at SideQuest Games in Portland, Ore., Jan. 2, 2020, including Contra Force, currently the most expensive NES game at SideQuest, priced at $7,000. Investors are seeking pristine versions of prominent games that they hope will rise in value over the decades.

“You almost can’t pay too much because stuff is going up so fast,” said Josh Hamblin, the owner of SideQuest Games in Portland, Ore., who advises comic book collectors seeking to diversify.

Some longtime collectors are pleased, saying video games are an art form that deserves to be recognized. However, other members of this tight-knit community say the higher prices are exaggerated, even if their own collections are now worth far more, and some have raised ethical concerns.

“Market distortion, both legal and illegal, ethical and unethical, is rampant in the art world,” said Richard Lehun, a founding member of Stropheus, a New York firm that provides legal services for the arts community. “Everyone is essentially trying to game the system.”

In collectibles markets, prices are highest when significance and scarcity overlap. A prime example is Action Comics No. 1, the 1938 issue whose cover features Superman’s debut. There are thought to be about 100 surviving copies, and a well-preserved version has fetched $3.2 million at auction. A copy once owned by actor Nicolas Cage sold for $82,500 in 1992, $150,000 in 1997 and $2.2 million in 2011.

The surging values have surprised even longtime collectors, who for years were primarily interested in completing their collections that included arcane titles such as Color a Dinosaur, a game for preschoolers.

Hamblin said he was ecstatic to spend only $1,000 on a sealed copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, even though it would have cost just a few hundred dollars two years ago. Some speculators visit his store, he said, without properly understanding the industry.

“They are just coming in and buying anything that is sealed,” he said. “To the point where I am saying, ‘Don’t buy this, it is not rare at all.’ ”

A game like Super Mario Bros., which was released 35 years ago, can seem like an odd choice for a collectible. More than 40 million copies were sold, according to Nintendo, and Mario had made his barrel-jumping debut years earlier in Donkey Kong.

But collectors have been charmed by a guide to Nintendo’s “black box” series that details 11 variations of the uniform black packaging for Super Mario Bros., including early copies released in New York and Los Angeles that were sealed only with a round, black sticker.

That guide, published last year by Wata Games, which began grading the condition of game boxes, cartridges and manuals in April 2018, sent people scurrying for a variant that previously drew scant interest. Naierman, the collector who was part of a $1 million game purchase, said he had obtained 20 sticker-sealed games since March.

“It’s creating chaos in the market,” said Shawn Surmick, who writes a column for Antiques & Auction News. He added, “A lot of these starry-eyed speculators just see dollar signs.”

Wata has been overwhelmed with demand since the groundbreaking Super Mario Bros. sale as collectors race to determine the value of their games. The company has successfully targeted comic collectors in particular by using a parallel 10-point grading scale, parading top-tier games at comic conventions and highlighting the first appearance of video game characters.

Those who doubt that video games will retain their newfound value say it is driven by nostalgia that will wane in an era of digital distribution.









