Authorities have identified two men killed in separate traffic crashes on Tuesday.

Kyle Jappe, 25, died of multiple blunt force injuries as the result of a crash on Tuesday, the Hennepin County medical examiner said. Jappe was the driver of a vehicle that struck another vehicle about 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 81 and Ironwood Circle in Rogers. Police continue to investigate.

In Coon Rapids, Chue Vang died of injuries suffered in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Northdale Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vang, 18, was heading west on Northdale when he crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound semitrailer truck near Xeon Boulevard.

Vang was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.