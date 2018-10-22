IOWA CITY, Iowa — An investigator who helped uncover the sexual exploitation of 400 boys by an Iowa basketball coach says victims can still come forward to share their information.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Ryan Kedley said Monday that state and federal investigators have attempted to contact all 400 known victims of former Iowa Barnstormers Coach Greg Stephen, which he called a massive undertaking. But he says some individuals who were victimized haven't been identified or contacted.

Kedley says Stephen's guilty pleas to sexual exploitation and pornography charges doesn't mean the case is over and that anyone who wants to share information should call his office.

Stephen acknowledged that he secretly recorded players showering, posed as a girl on social media to trick boys into sending him sexually explicit images, and recorded himself fondling some boys while they slept.