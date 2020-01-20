OCONTO, Wis. — Authorities released the names of a woman and her three children who died in a house fire last week in northeastern Wisconsin.
Firefighters responded to the house in Oconto just before 3 a.m. Friday but emergency crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. It was several hours before fire crews could go inside because the house was so unstable.
WLUK-TV reported Monday that the victims were identified as Katherine DeCoursin, 35, and her children, Jeri Schroeder, 15, Dalton Schroeder, 13, and Nicholas DeCoursin Jr., 11.
The fire's cause remains under investigation.
A benefit for the family is scheduled for March.
