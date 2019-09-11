BERLIN — Austrian police say a fatal explosion at an apartment building in Vienna in June occurred after one of the victims manipulated a gas line.
Two people died and more than a dozen were injured in the blast, which blew a large hole in the side of a residential building.
Vienna police said Wednesday "intensive investigations" showed a gas line in a kitchen had been manipulated and the explosion was caused by "an ignition spark or an open flame."
It added that "the suspected perpetrator died" in the explosion.
Public broadcaster ORF reported that the man was a 22-year-old resident who had work and financial problems.
A 29-year-old woman also died in the explosion.
