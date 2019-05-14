CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of a shooting at a North Carolina university has posted a video on social media showing him taking his first steps since last month's incident.

Drew Pescaro posted a 21-second video to his Twitter page Monday showing him walking down a hallway with help from a hospital worker while he pushes an IV stand with another person to his left.

The post is titled "Update: Day 13," and Pescaro wrote, "Took my first steps without a walker today so I felt the need to share it with everyone."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 39,000 times.

The 19-year-old Pescaro was one of four people wounded in the shooting April 30 at UNC Charlotte in which two people were killed.