MOSCOW — A Russian prisoner who was brutally tortured in a video that prompted a criminal investigation has been released.
The video that was leaked in July showed Yevgeny Makarov, an inmate at a prison in the Yaroslavl region, being beaten by men in guards' uniforms while lying handcuffed on a table. The documented torture caused public uproar and prompted an official investigation. Thirteen prison guards are now in detention while last year's beating is investigated.
Makarov walked free on Tuesday and thanked the media for their support. His lawyer, Eduard Luzin, told the Tass news agency that he is seeking witness protection for Makarov pending the investigation into the abuse.
