HIBBING, Minn. — Authorities have identified the person who died in a house fire in northeastern Minnesota.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says 55-year-old Kevin Buchwitz died of smoke inhalation in the fire in Hibbing early Tuesday.
Multiple fire departments responded to the house engulfed in flames shortly after midnight.
Officials say the victim was found dead in the house once firefighters extinguished the fire.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshals Office is assisting local investigators who are searching for the cause of the fire.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
What Minnesota's congressional delegation said about impeachment
Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation split 4-4 on impeaching President Donald Trump."The sad truth is that the Democrats' impeachment has been overtly political throughout and…
Minneapolis
Salvation Army faces shortfall in donations, toys for Twin Cities families in need
The nonprofit blames the short holiday season, weather and online shopping for decreasing crowds to its red kettles.
Minneapolis
BCA: Man killed during confrontation with Mpls. police fired first
Chiasher Fong Vue, 52, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Duluth
Twin Metals submits formal plan for hard-rock mine near BWCA
The move launches the regulatory process for a mine that could alter forever the country's most visited wilderness and the communities surrounding it.
Local
Golf instructor Rodney Lidenberg dies at 69
From 2007 to 2016, Golf Magazine annually named him one of the "Top 100 Teachers in America."