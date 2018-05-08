A man who was found unconscious in his Spring Park apartment as crews put out a fire Sunday has died, according to the chief of the Mound Fire Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found in the bathroom in the second-floor unit in the Parkshore apartment complex on Shoreline Drive. Firefighters pulled him to safety and briefly resuscitated him, fire chief Greg Pederson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tim Harlow