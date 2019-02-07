Read the victim impact statement that was read into the court record during the defendant's sentencing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
UW-Madison launches review of fraternities, sororities
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is launching a review of fraternity and sorority life.
Minneapolis
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of bus driver on 35W
Kenneth W. Lilly, 31, of St. Paul, has been in jail since Tuesday in connection with the gunfire that wounded the 78-year-old driver along Interstate 35W near Chicago Avenue S. near downtown.
Local
Traffic camera shows shooting incident on I-35W
A St. Paul man is charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly shooting a Minneapolis school bus driver in an apparent road rage incident amid a snowstorm on a busy interstate.
Local
Tigers' Zimmermann, wife give UW-Stevens Point $500K
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and his wife are giving the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point's baseball program half a million dollars.
Local
Snow emergencies declared as heavy snow moves into metro
Another 2 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall in the metro area over the next few hours. Compounding matters will be gusty winds.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.