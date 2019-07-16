A man who police say was shot on a north Minneapolis street over the weekend has died of his injuries, and the case has been turned over to homicide investigators.

Detectives on Monday were seeking a motive for the shooting, which shattered the early morning calm Sunday along the 2200 block of N. 6th Street, in the Hawthorne neighborhood, police said.

Authorities so far haven't identified the 25-year-old man, who was shot in the arm and hip.

An autopsy is planned for later this week.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in the case — the city's 16th homicide of the year — according to department spokesman John Elder.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area around 1:43 a.m. Sunday, according to a police news release. Minutes later, they received information that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been spotted a few blocks east, across Interstate 94, in the 2000 block of N. Washington Avenue.

The man was later taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition; he died of his injuries sometime Monday morning, Elder said.

A police news release said that officers and investigators spent the hours following the shooting canvassing the areas around 6th Street and Washington Avenue "speaking with people who may have heard or seen something."

