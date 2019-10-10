MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit a southeastern Wisconsin business founded by two Republican donors next week.
America First Policies, an organization that supports President Donald Trump's policies, said Thursday that Pence will visit Uline in Pleasant Prairie on Oct. 17. He's slated to speak about Trump's new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. The event also will feature a panel discussion about the agreement.
Uline manufactures a wide range of shipping supply products, including moving boxes, scales, pails, bubble wrap and bags. The company was founded by GOP megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein.
