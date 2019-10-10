Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in a contested Twin Cities congressional district Thursday before joining President Donald Trump at a rally in downtown Minneapolis.

Pence, accompanied by his wife Karen, will tour Safety Signs, a family-owned road sign manufacturer in Lakeville, and meet privately with a group of Minneapolis police officers.

The vice president also is expected to take aim at U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the freshman Democrat in the south metro’s Second Congressional District who has come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Pence will stay in Lakeville for just a few hours, joining Trump for the “Keep America Great” campaign rally Thursday evening at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

In a statement Wednesday, Craig welcomed Pence to her home district.

“I am happy that the Vice President will hear from a local business firsthand,” Craig said. “I stand ready to work with the administration to lower the cost of healthcare, support a robust infrastructure package, and expand markets for Minnesota farmers.”

The district, which includes the metro suburbs south of the Minnesota River and stretches along the Mississippi River to the southeast, is one of several around the nation represented by a Democrat that went to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The Republican National Committee has spent nearly $330,000 on a TV ad attacking Craig. The ad, running on four local channels, says Craig is voting for “endless investigations of President Trump” rather than lowering health care and drug prices.

The committee ran similar ads against a number of other Democrats in swing districts.

The Democratic nonprofit House Majority Forward is hitting back, spending nearly $250,000 over the next week on TV ads backing Craig.

“Our health care system is rigged for drug and insurance companies, but Angie Craig is giving Minnesotans a fair shot,” the ad says. “She is working with Democrats and Republicans, authoring bills to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and making it easier to see a doctor in rural communities.”

Craig defeated Republican incumbent Jason Lewis in 2018 after losing to him two years before.

This is Pence’s second visit to Minnesota this year. In May, Pence toured a St. Paul steel mill and implored Congress to pass a new trade agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).