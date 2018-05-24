HENRIETTA, N.Y. — War veterans and their supporters say a western New York post office has banned their time-honored tradition of handing out red artificial poppies as a fundraiser.
According to WHEC , Dan Lindsay of the Rice-Hallick VFW Post 5465 says he was ordered to leave, despite verbal approval to distribute poppies in front of the Henrietta post office.
Lindsay says last year's 12-day Veterans of Foreign Wars poppy fundraiser outside the post office raised about $4,000. This year, the post got $25 before it was kicked out.
The postal service says veterans' groups are among "many worthy organizations," but none may solicit on postal property.
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo (dih-NAHL'-foh) has asked the post office to reconsider. Meanwhile, the county invited the VFW to offer its poppies at the motor vehicles office.
