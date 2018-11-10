SAO PAULO — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel had the fastest time Saturday at the final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The German went round in 1 minute, 7.948 seconds, with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes 0.217 seconds behind.
Qualifying for Sunday's race is later Saturday.
Vettel finished behind Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in second practice on Friday.
This time Bottas was third, 0.517 seconds behind Vettel.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who led first practice on Friday.
The Brazilian race is the penultimate GP of the season. Mercedes leads Ferrari by 55 points in the constructors' title.
