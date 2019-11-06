– Three numbers indicate just how bad staffing shortages are at the Department of Veterans Affairs — even as the problem in some ways is getting better.

The number of vacant positions across the department: 49,000. “That is an astounding number,” said Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

The percentage of VA facilities that reported at least one “severe occupational shortage,” according to a report by the department’s Office of Inspector General: 96%.

The decline in severe staffing shortages from 2018 to 2019: 12%. That’s good news from the inspector general’s survey of all 140 facilities, but it highlights just how bad staffing is at the VA.

Staffing shortages amid the 386,000 VA employees are “a root cause for many of the problems in veterans’ care,” said Inspector General Michael Missal.

There are two main reasons for the shortages — low salaries and a lack of qualified applicants, with the former leading to the latter.

Consider this item from the report: VA “medical center directors make approximately 25% of a private sector hospital chief executive’s salary yet have a greater scope of responsibility.” Top pay for a VA medical center director is $201,900.

And this from Daniel ­Sitterly, a VA assistant secretary: Highly specialized surgeons in San Francisco earn about $800,000, while the VA can only pay about half that, tops.

Because the law caps how much federal employees can be paid, “this leaves federal agencies at a disadvantage when competing for talented employees,” he said.

Highly skilled individuals work for the federal government when they could make more elsewhere because of their public-service drive and the sense of purpose their agencies provide. The VA attracts many employees, including a high percentage of veterans, who appreciate that role and the sacrifice those in uniform have displayed for the nation.

But that only goes so far.

“While VA has employees and applicants who are willing to accept a lower salary to be part of an organization with such an important mission,” Sitterly said, the VA “faces increasing challenges in its ability to attract or retain quality health care professionals when the salary gap continues to increase.”

Political policies

Money isn’t the only problem. Punitive, political policies also play a role.

After the 2014 scandal over the coverup of long patient wait times for veterans’ medical care, Congress weakened civil service protections for VA senior executives.

Then in 2017, “the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act made medical center director positions unappealing, leaving current directors feeling vulnerable and disincentivizing applicants,” the report said. ­ “Medical center directors recognized the potential of being removed without appeal.”

The congressional action “undoubtedly had a negative effect” on VA recruitment and retention, said Jason Briefel, executive director of the Senior Executives Association.

“Who would want to work at a place where “you had a target on your back from Day One?” he asked.