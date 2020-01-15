NEW YORK — Veteran referee Bill Vinovich will head the crew for the Super Bowl in Miami.
Vinovich is in his 15th season as an NFL official. He previously worked the 2015 game between New England and Seattle.
It's been a difficult season for NFL officials and the league went with one of its most experienced referees. Down judge Kent Payne and side judge Boris Cheek will be handling their third Super Bowl each.
Also on the crew will be umpire Barry Anderson, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Michael Banks, back judge Greg Steed and replay official Mike Chase. It will be the first Super Bowl assignments for Anderson and Chase. Johnson has done two, as have Steed and Banks.
