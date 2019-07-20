BEIJING — Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam has been stabbed while attending an event in southern China.
Police say his injuries are not life-threatening and a suspect has been detained. The motive is unclear.
His manager Lester Mo says Yam was stabbed in the stomach on Saturday and also had a cut on his right hand. The 64-year-old actor is undergoing what Mo called a minor operation at a hospital in Zhongshan city.
Yam has appeared in more than 125 movies and 40 television series.
He played the villain Chen Lo in the 2003 Hollywood film "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life." He is also known by his Chinese name Yam Tat-wah.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Senior UK MP: Military strike on Iran 'unwise'
The Latest on developments related to tensions between the U.S and Iran (all times local):
World
Germany marks 75th anniversary of plot to kill Hitler
Germany is marking the 75th anniversary of the most famous plot to kill Adolf Hitler, paying tribute to the conspirators who were executed for trying to assassinate the Nazi dictator.
World
Iran says British tanker seized because of collision
Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker was allegedly due to a collision with an Iranian fishing boat, the country's state-run IRNA news agency said Saturday.
World
Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed at event in China
Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam has been stabbed while attending an event in southern China.
World
Pakistan's northwest tribal areas hold 1st local polls
Pakistan's northwestern tribal areas are holding their first-ever provincial elections, in a region along the Afghan border that was once a stronghold for the Taliban, al-Qaida and other militant groups.