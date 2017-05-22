A veteran long-distance trail runner from Eagan died during a rigorous race over the weekend on the North Shore, officials said Monday.

Jon Mathson, 41, was participating in the Superior Trail Race late Saturday morning in the 25-kilometer (15.5-mile) event, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Mathson, a science teacher at Eagan High School since 2007, was between Moose Mountain and Mystery Mountain, a few miles from the finish at Caribou Highlands Lodge, in Lutsen when he collapsed, the sheriff's office added.

Resuscitation efforts by medical personnel, four nurses and an off-duty sheriff's deputy were performed, but Mathson was declared dead at the scene.

Neither the Sheriff's Office nor race organizers had information on what led to Mathson's death.

Mathson, who had completed the 25K race three times previously, "loved trail running and mountain biking with friends, and was an avid birder," a notice on the race's website read. "Jon ... was revered by his students and co-workers alike."

The extremely hilly and rugged out-and-back course traverses the Sawtooth Mountain Range on the Superior Hiking Trail in the far reaches northern Minnesota. It runs along Lake Superior and crosses white-water rivers and streams while cutting through forests.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Mathson, the Superior Spring Trail Race community, and our first responders for this shocking and difficult loss," said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

Minnesota's trail runners comprise a tightknit community, with participants who return often to annual races across the state. Race director John Storkamp said that while he didn't know Mathson well, he knows several of his close friends.

"He was pretty-well tied in [among his fellow trail runners], and that outpouring of support is indicative of that," Storkamp said.

The Superior Hiking Trail spring races go back to 2003 and are an offshoot of the popular fall event, which includes a 100-mile race.

Storkamp said runners were the first on the scene after Mathson collapsed, and some of them had medical training.

"He was getting care within minutes of going down," Storkamp said.

"Behind the scenes, we are always planning for the worst, but expecting the best," said Storkamp, who said he routinely is in contact with emergency officials in advance of the trail races. There also are medically trained volunteers who assist along the route.

A fundraising page on behalf of Mathson's wife, Becky, and 2-year-old son Dylan has been established.