NORWAY, Mich. — Authorities say a longtime drag racer died after crashing his jet engine-powered car at a track in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The Iron Mountain Daily News and WLUC-TV report 80-year-old Doug Rose, driver of the Green Mamba, died Friday evening at the Norway Speedway. Rose, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, crashed into a guardrail and flipped during an exhibition run.
The newspaper reports Rose drove the Green Mamba for more than 35 years. The car with an engine from a fighter plane could drive in excess of 300 mph (483 kph).
Michigan State Police say the crash is under investigation. Races were suspended Friday and resumed Saturday.
