Having extremely low cholesterol may increase the risk for stroke, said a study in Neurology. Researchers who reviewed data for 27,937 women found that very low LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, and very low triglycerides are associated with an increased risk for hemorrhagic stroke. They found that women with LDL levels below 70 were more than twice as likely to have a hemorrhagic stroke as those with readings 100 to 129. Women with triglyceride readings below 75 had twice the risk for stroke compared with those with levels above 156.

Can you live longer if you eat less meat?

A meat-rich diet could increase the risk for early death, suggested research in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Finnish scientists gathered data on 2,641 men ages 42 to 60. Compared with men who ate less than 2.6 ounces of meat a day (red meat, white meat and organ meat combined), those who ate more than a half pound daily were 23 percent more likely to die.

News services