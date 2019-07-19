CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is abandoning his pick for the state's poet laureate amid growing criticism of the poet's work and how he was chosen.

Though he never formally nominated him, Sununu earlier this year chose Daniel Thomas Moran. Some say Moran is not qualified. The surfacing this week of a sexually suggestive poem Moran wrote about former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice only intensified criticism.

Sununu's spokesman said Friday the governor only recently became aware of the poem and finds it offensive, but he chose Moran based on the entirety of his work.

State law requires the Poetry Society of New Hampshire to submit recommendations to the governor, but the governor doesn't have to follow them. Sununu asked the group for alternatives last month and plans to nominate someone new soon.