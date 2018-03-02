NEW YORK — Instagram users fed up with the service becoming more and more like Facebook are flocking to a hot new app called Vero.
Though Vero has been around since 2015, it surged to popularity in recent days, thanks in part to sudden, word-of-mouth interest from online groups and a frustration with the flood of ads, lack of privacy options and the recent end to the chronological ordering of posts in Instagram.
But hot new apps pop up and fizzle by the dozen, so it's hard to tell if the latest fad is here to stay. There's already rumbling frustration among users, who complain that the app is buggy and slow and who question its founder's past.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Time's Up will be a part of Oscar show, but no dress code
The organizers of Time's Up say the movement to eradicate discrimination in the workplace will have a presence at Sunday's Oscar show, but there are no plans for a red-carpet dress code.
Movies
Your guide to the major Oscar nominations for 2018
Here's everything you need to know, and then some, to watch the Academy Awards Sunday night.
National
Pocan says students, corporations leading on gun control
Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says high school students and corporations are leading on gun control and now it's time for Congress to act.
National
Trump, Alec Baldwin renew Twitter feud
President Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin — his chief impersonator — traded online barbs Friday, each describing the other as causing "agony," the latest salvos in an ongoing feud between the commander in chief and the actor.
Variety
The Latest: Southern California avoids storm problems so far
The Latest on a storm moving through California (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.