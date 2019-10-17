Verne Gagne, who was born in Corcoran, Minnesota and grew up in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was a standout high school, college and professional wrestler.

Wrestling for the University of Minnesota he won two NCAA titles.

He also was a standout in football, playing for the University of Minnesota and playing in the NFL.

From 1949 to 1991, he was the face of professional wrestling. Gagne was a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, winning the American Wrestling Association (AWA) World Heavyweight Championship ten times.

He was the owner and promoter of the Minneapolis-based AWA, the predominant promotion throughout the Midwest and Manitoba for many years.

Gagne is a member of three wrestling Hall of Fames.

VERNE GAGNE

Class: 2006.

Sport: Wrestling.