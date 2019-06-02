KILLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont's Killington ski resort is ending its season in June for the third time in almost 20 years.
The company says Sunday will be the last day of skiing for the 2018-2019 winter ski season.
The last time the resort operated into June was 2017, but before that there hadn't been June skiing in Vermont since 2002.
Killington General Manager Mike Solimano says that when the lifts stop running, the resort will have offered 211 days of skiing and riding this season.
