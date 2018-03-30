MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a bill that will raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks for private gun sales and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.

After an emotional debate on the Senate floor, the Senate voted 17 to13 Friday to agree with the measure that was passed by the House earlier in the week.

During a brief statement after the Senate's action, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said he expected to sign the bill after it has been reviewed by his attorneys.

The push for gun control legislation came after Vermont police broke up what they said was a plot by a Poultney teenager to shoot up the Fair Haven Union High School.