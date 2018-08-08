BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont's largest city is home to what's believed to be the nation's first permanent drone racing obstacle course.

On the first Tuesday of every month a room at Generator, a business incubator and collection of artist studios in Burlington, is outfitted with a glowing obstacle course so pilots can hone their skills.

Vermont Drone founder Steve Mermelstein, who helped create the course, says it's like none other in the country.

WCAX-TV reports the goal is for the drone operators to weave in and through gates, as fast as they can. Competitors wear goggles that allow them to see the course from the drone.

Drone pilot Jordan Potvin has been flying drones for two years. He says the course puts his skills to the test.