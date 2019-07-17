SAN JOSE, Calif. — Venus Williams has committed to play in San Jose later this month, her second straight appearance in the event.
She will play her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in the night session July 30 after reaching the 2018 quarterfinals. The seven-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the 15th time, though the tournament moved from Stanford to San Jose last year.
The 39-year-old Williams will be a wild-card entry in the tournament.
