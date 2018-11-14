ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jesse Ventura returned to his old workplace to advise Minnesota's next governor on transition issues — and took the opportunity to talk up legalizing marijuana.
Ventura said he was invited by Democratic Gov.-elect Tim Walz to a meeting Tuesday at the Capitol. Ventura went through a similar transition after his election upset two decades ago and says he knows how hard it is.
The former wrestler-turned-politician found a receptive audience in Walz, who has expressed support in the past for legalization of marijuana for recreational use. Ventura says Minnesota is "missing the boat" on the economic benefits.
Minnesota currently has a medical marijuana program.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Indiana attorney general gets national post amid allegations
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been named vice chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association even as he resists calls from the state's GOP governor and legislative leaders to resign over allegations that he drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers.
Politics
Congressional Black Caucus may be on collision course with Trump
WASHINGTON – The Congressional Black Caucus is on the verge of becoming the most powerful bloc in the U.S. House when Democrats take control…
National
Death of black security guard brings call for investigation
A suburban Chicago alderman called Tuesday for prosecutors to investigate the fatal shooting of a black security guard by a white police officer outside the bar where the guard worked.
National
Trump picks retired general for ambassador to Saudi Arabia
A retired four-star general is President Donald Trump's pick to be U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, filling a key diplomatic vacancy at a time when U.S.-Saudi relations are being tested by the slaying of a journalist critical of the Saudi royal family.
National
The Latest: Nelson files more lawsuits to delay deadlines
The Latest on the Florida recount of its Senate and governor elections (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.