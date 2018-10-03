MILAN — Venice's mayor wants to make example of four university students who were captured on camera vandalizing a landmark lion statue by making them do community service.
Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Wednesday that the city of Venice was demanding an apology from the four for painting the lion's eyes red. Brugnaro was quoted by ANSA as saying that acts of vandalism have become common in cities and that he wanted to send the message to copycats that "they will be caught and they will be made an example of."
The vandals stuck one of two red marble lions that stand guard on the side of St. Mark's Basilica last week. Police said that video cameras captured them in the act.
