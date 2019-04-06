CARACAS, Venezuela — Rival political factions are taking to the streets across Venezuela in a mounting struggle for control of the crisis-wracked nation.

Small groups of backers of opposition leader Juan Guaidó carrying Venezuelan flags and holding signs demanding liberty are gathering at concentration points Saturday to protest repeated power outages.

Guaidó is trying to oust President Nicolás Maduro, whose backers shared coffee as they gathered around a stage blasting music ahead of a march to the presidential palace.

It will be the first march Guaidó has led since Maduro loyalists stripped the opposition leader of legal protections he's granted as a lawmaker, opening a path to prosecute and possibly arrest him for allegedly violating the constitution.