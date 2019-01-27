BARCELONA, Spain — When Maria Eugenia Pirona moved from Venezuela to Spain over six months ago she had lost hope that things would get better in her homeland.

After she was attacked by thugs for her opposition to the Socialist governments of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro, she decided moving was the only choice. So she sold her car and bought a plane ticket to Spain, leaving her elderly mother and house behind.

Pirona is part of an enormous outflow of people from Venezuela in recent years as its economy and democratic institutions have crumbled.

Now many of them are anxiously watching events unfold in Caracas and wondering if they may soon be able to return home.

Pirona says "freedom has arrived, we are removing the usurper."