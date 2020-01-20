Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as the nation's rightful president by the United States and nearly 60 other countries, defied a travel ban Sunday to make a surprise appearance in neighboring Colombia, the start of a global mission to shore up support for his movement.

The 36-year-old leader is to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in Bogota, according to people familiar with his plans. From Colombia, they say, he'll continue on to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he will urge European officials to increase pressure on the socialist government of President Nicolás Maduro.

President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the Davos forum this week. Senior figures in the Venezuelan opposition hope the two will meet in what could be a pivotal encounter for the movement.

Guaidó's audacious dash out of Venezuela — he's been prohibited by the socialist government from leaving the country — appeared aimed at breathing life into his crusade to oust Maduro. In an interview with the Washington Post, Maduro suggested he now had the upper hand in the U.S.-backed effort to force him from office, and it was time for direct talks with Washington.

Guaidó's popularity, meanwhile, has flagged at home, where his backers have grown weary and frustrated. Critics say he underestimated the authoritarian Maduro and overpromised the speed of a political transition they say is needed to alleviate the brutal economic crisis that has forced millions of Venezuelans to flee poverty and hunger.

Guaidó's trip is his first outside Venezuela since last February, when he tried to push humanitarian aid into the country against a Maduro-ordered blockade. That confrontation ended with aid trucks on fire and skirmishes between opposition supporters and the Venezuelan military.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, left, hopes to breathe new life into his crusade to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

"Already in Colombia, grateful to President IvanDuque for his support of the struggle of the Venezuelan people," Guaidó tweeted Sunday. "We will generate the conditions that will lead us to Freedom. And I assure you that the return to our country will be full of good news. Go Venezuela!"

"We welcome Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó to Colombia," Duque tweeted.

Guaidó's trip, people close to him say, is meant to force the hand of Maduro. People close to Guaidó, speaking on the condition of anonymity, say he will certainly return — setting up what they see as a potentially pivotal showdown with the socialist government in Caracas.

Should Maduro's government arrest Guaidó, it could trigger new international sanctions, further isolating it internationally. Should it allow him to return without taking action, as it did last February, it could show weakness.

"There are two scenarios," said one person involved in the opposition strategy. "One is that he comes back and maintains his freedom of mobility. Or he comes back and gets imprisoned. But he will return, and the regime will be in a dilemma."

Venezuelan government officials did not immediately respond to a request for ­comment.

Hyperinflation, joblessness and shortages of food, water and medicine have reduced life for many in this South American nation of 30 million to a daily struggle to survive. But Caracas, at least, is showing modest new signs of economic life: Government moves to ease controls on prices, currency and imports have put more food on store shelves, for those who can afford it. And this month, Guaidó has faced a new challenge, as pro-government forces have sought to oust him from his perch as head of the National Assembly, the opposition-controlled body widely seen as the nation's last democratic ­institution.

Guaidó's tour — particularly his meeting with Pompeo, and potentially in Europe with Trump — could revitalize his image at home.

Caracas-based political analyst Dimitris Pantoulas called the move bold. "Guaidó intends to show the world — and also Maduro — that he still has powerful allies," he said.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Venezuela, including an oil embargo and individual restrictions on dozens of government figures.