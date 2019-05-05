CARACAS, Venezuela — Seven Venezuelan military officers have been killed when their helicopter crashed while heading to a state where President Nicolas Maduro appeared alongside troops.

The Cougar helicopter hurtled into a mountain outside Caracas in the early hours of an overcast day in the capital.

The armed forces said in a statement the chopper was heading to San Carlos in Cojedes state. That's an hour away from a military academy where Maduro appeared early Saturday overseeing training exercises in a display of confidence in his armed forces following a week of intrigue that saw a small cadre of soldiers turn against him in an opposition-led uprising.

On board were two lieutenant colonels as well as five lower-ranking officers.

The statement didn't say if the chopper was part of the presidential delegation.