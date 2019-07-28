CARACAS, Venezuela — Carlos Cruz-Diez, a leading Venezuelan artist and a pioneering figure in the style known as kinetic art, has died in Paris at age 95.
Cruz-Diez's official website said Sunday the artist was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
Cruz-Diez was praised for his work with color and his installations have been featured in major international art museums and public spaces.
He was born in Caracas on Aug. 17, 1923 and developed a reputation as one of Latin America's most prominent artists in the second half of the 20thcentury. He died on Saturday.
