CARACAS, Venezuela — Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela are trying to pry the military's loyalty away from President Nicolas Maduro, offering protection to members of the armed forces who support a transitional government.
Congress passed a declaration Tuesday declaring Maduro's rulings invalid and giving amnesty to members of the military who help return Venezuela to democratic rule.
Maduro has cultivated a stronghold within the military even as Venezuela collapses in a historic economic and political crisis.
Venezuela analyst Diego Moya-Ocampos says the opposition is offering the armed forces incentives to break away rather than continue supporting Maduro.
Maduro was sworn this month in to a second term following elections critics reject as a sham.
The pro-Maduro Supreme Court earlier had ruled that acts of the opposition-dominated congress are invalid.
