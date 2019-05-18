– Zimbabwe's collapse under Robert Mugabe. The fall of the Soviet Union. Cuba's disastrous unraveling in the 1990s.

The crumbling of Venezuela's economy has now outpaced them all.

Venezuela's fall is the single largest economic collapse outside of war in at least 45 years, economists say.

"It's really hard to think of a human tragedy of this scale outside civil war," said Kenneth Rogoff, an economics professor at Harvard University and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. "This will be a touchstone of disastrous policies for decades to come."

To find similar levels of economic devastation, economists at the IMF pointed to countries that were ripped apart by war, like Libya earlier this decade or Lebanon in the 1970s.

But Venezuela, at one point Latin America's wealthiest country, has not been shattered by armed conflict. Instead, economists say, the poor governance, corruption and misguided policies of President Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, have fueled runaway inflation, shuttered businesses and brought the country to its knees. And in recent months, the Trump administration has imposed stiff sanctions to try to cripple it further.

As the country's economy plummeted, armed gangs took control of entire towns, public services collapsed and the purchasing power of most Venezuelans has been reduced to a couple of kilograms of flour a month.

In markets, butchers hit by regular blackouts jostle to sell decomposing stock by sunset. Former laborers scavenge through garbage piles for leftovers and recyclable plastic. Dejected retailers make dozens of trips to the bank in hopes of depositing several pounds' worth of bills made worthless by hyperinflation.

Here in Maracaibo, a city of 2 million on the border with Colombia, nearly all of the butchers in the main market have stopped selling meat cuts in favor of offal and leftovers like fat shavings and cow hooves, the only animal protein many of their customers can still afford.

The crisis has been compounded by U.S. sanctions intended to force Maduro to cede power to the nation's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó. The Trump administration's recent sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company have made it difficult for the government to sell its main commodity, oil. Together with the U.S. ban on trading Venezuelan bonds, the administration has made it harder for Venezuela to import any goods, including food and medication.

Maduro blames the widespread hunger and lack of medical supplies on the United States and its opposition allies — but most independent economists say the recession began years before the sanctions, which at most accelerated the collapse.

Shortages have sunk much of the population in a deepening humanitarian crisis, though a core group of military top brass and high-level officials who remain loyal to Maduro are able to tap into the remaining resources to survive — or even enrich themselves through illicit means.

To many, it seems each month brings record lows.

Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves. But its oil output, once Latin America's largest, has fallen faster in the past year than Iraq's after the American invasion in 2003, according to data from OPEC.

Venezuela has lost a tenth of its population in the past two years as people fled, even trekking across mountains, setting off Latin America's biggest ever refugee crisis.

Venezuela's hyperinflation, expected to reach 10 million percent this year according to the IMF, is on track to become the longest period of runaway price rises since the one in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1990s.

"This is essentially a total collapse in consumption," said Sergi Lanau, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, a financial trade association.

By year's end, Venezuela's gross domestic product will have shrunk by 62% since the beginning of the recession in 2013, which coincided with Maduro coming to power, according to the finance institute's estimates.

By contrast, the median economic decline in the former Soviet republics was about 30% during the peak of the crisis in the mid-1990s, the institute calculates.

For now, the government is concentrating its scarce resources in the capital, Caracas. But the state's presence is melting in the hinterlands, an absence that has been particularly glaring in Zulia, Venezuela's most populous state.

Its capital, Maracaibo, was once Venezuela's oil powerhouse. A blackout in March plunged the state into a week of darkness and chaos that left about 500 businesses ransacked.

Power has been sporadic ever since, exacerbating long-standing water and gasoline shortages and leaving towns without functional banking systems and cellphone coverage for days on end.

Real incomes in Venezuela have fallen to levels last seen in the country in 1979, according to the international finance institute, leaving many to survive by collecting firewood, gathering fruit and fetching water in streams.

"The government is talking about solutions in the long and medium term, but the hunger is now," said Miguel González, the head of the community council at Maracaibo's Arco Iris shantytown.

He said he lost his job at a hotel when looters ransacked it in March, ripping out even window frames and cable wiring. He now collects wild plums to sell for a few cents in the city's parks. Most of his community's diet now consists of wild fruits, fried corn pastries and bone broth, residents said.

Farther from the state capital, conditions are worse.

On the other side of Zulia state, in the ranching town of Machiques, the economic collapse has decimated the meat and dairy industries that had supplied the country.

Local shopkeepers have pulled together to repair power lines and keep telecom towers running, to feed public workers, and to procure diesel for backup generators.

"We have practically taken on the functions of the state," said Juan Carlos Perrota, a butcher who runs Machiques' chamber of commerce. "We can't just put a lock on the door and call it quits. We have hope that this will improve."