– Swaying to the DJ and sipping cocktails on the open terrace of a mountainside bar, a party of private-school teenagers in Prada sneakers and Chanel bags looked down over the shantytowns of the Venezuelan capital spread over the valley below.

On the poorer outskirts, residents continue to struggle with water shortages and malnutrition. And in the countryside beyond, Venezuela is falling apart, with residents lacking even the most basic services, like electricity and police.

But the wealthier areas dotting the capital have undergone a striking economic boom in recent months.

Shopping malls deserted six months ago are bustling, and imported SUVs course through the streets. New restaurants and bars are popping up weekly in the wealthier parts of town, their tables packed with foreign businessmen, fashionable locals and government insiders.

“The people are tired of getting by,” said Raul Anzola, manager of the 1956 Lounge & Bar, which hosted the party. “They want to spend. They want to live.”

Almost overnight, the country’s authoritarian leader, Nicolas Maduro, has made that possible — for some.

Beachgoers socialize during a party hosted by a car audio company in La Guaira, Venezuela, Dec. 22, 2019. The country’s authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro has relaxed economic restraints that once defined his socialist government, which has encouraged companies serving the wealthy or the export market to invest again. (Adriana Loureiro Fernandez/The New York Times)

With the country’s economy derailed by years of mismanagement and corruption, then pushed to the brink of collapse by U.S. sanctions, Maduro was forced to relax the economic restraints that once defined his socialist government and provided the foundation for his political legitimacy.

The changes have helped transform Venezuela in ways few in Washington or Caracas had envisioned but that are reminiscent of how its allies, Cuba and Nicaragua, relaxed communist policies and allowed some private investment when faced with economic collapse in previous decades.

After years of nationalizing businesses, determining the exchange rate and setting the price of basic goods — measures that have long contributed to chronic shortages — Maduro seems to have made peace with the private sector and let it loose. And while the economy continues to contract overall, the declining regulations have encouraged firms serving the wealthy or the export market to invest again.

Dollars are now accepted everywhere, despite Maduro’s frequent denouncing of the United States as the root of all of Venezuela’s problems. The country’s currency, the bolívar, made worthless by hyperinflation, is hard to find.

“I don’t see it badly, this process they call dollarization,” Maduro said in a TV interview in December, referring to the free circulation of dollars. “Thank God it exists.”

Seeing shelves stocked again has also helped ease tensions in the capital, where anger over the lack of basic necessities has, over the years, helped fuel mass protests. Oil production, the country’s biggest source of funds, is stabilizing after falling to the lowest levels since the 1940s as Maduro relaxed the state’s grip on the sector and embraced private investment.

Under the new economy, Maduro’s supporters among the Venezuelan elite are living handsomely on business deals and stashes of hard currency, which U.S. sanctions prevented them from spending abroad. At the 1956 Lounge, teenagers and their parents drank Champagne and discussed coming yacht trips.

The transformation also brought some relief to the millions of Venezuelans who have family abroad and can now receive and spend their dollar remittances on imported food.

But the boom has come at a cost.

The new free-market economy completely excludes the half of Venezuelans without access to dollars. This exacerbated inequality, that most capitalist of ills, and undercut Maduro’s claim of preserving the legacy of greater social equality left by his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, and his “Bolivarian Revolution.”

In his speeches, Maduro continues to promote a vision of Venezuela in which its resources are shared by all, but the gap between the rhetoric and the reality is greater than ever, said economist Ramiro Molino at Caracas’ Andrés Bello Catholic University.

“The fight for survival has forced the government to become pragmatic,” Molino said. “Only the narrative is still socialist.”

Even some members of the ruling party called the changes under Maduro a betrayal of Chávez’s socialist-inspired movement and its stated mission to help the poor.

“This is savage capitalism that erases years of struggle,” said Elias Jaua, Chávez’s former vice president, who still sits on the board of Maduro’s Socialist Party.