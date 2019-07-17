CARACAS, Venezuela — Authorities in Venezuela have released from prison a young musician who was jailed six weeks ago after taking to social media to vent her frustration against President Nicolás Maduro's government

Karen Palacios blasted the government in a message that went viral after losing her job as top clarinetist in the National Philharmonic. Her mother says a week later two strangers appeared at their home saying the 25-year-old was needed for an interview at the presidential palace.

Instead she was locked up at a military prison accused of violating Venezuela's hate law.

Rights groups condemned Palacios' arrest as an example of the deteriorating human rights situation. A recent U.N. report said that since 2014 more than 15,000 people have been detained for political motives including more than 2,000 this year alone.