CARACAS, Venezuela — The lights have gone out in Venezuela's capital and there are reports that much of the country is also being affected by a massive outage.

The power in the capital went out around 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) and immediately backed up traffic as the subway stopped working and office workers had to begin trekking home during rush hour.

Authorities have yet to comment.

There were reports on social media that 19 of 24 Venezuelan states were also affected.

Blackouts roiled the country in March, leaving much of the capital without power for a week. At the time, President Nicolas Maduro blamed the outage on a U.S.-sponsored attack against the nation's biggest hydroelectric dam. His opponents said it was the result of years of mismanagement and underinvestment in the nation's grid.