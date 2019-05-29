Several people were injured when a speeding van crashed into another vehicle that overturned and hit a Metro Transit bus Tuesday night.

Fox-9 News reported that the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed at Franklin and Portland avenues about 7:30 Tuesday night. The vehicle that was struck, which appeared to be a Mercedes service van, had heavy damage, according to a photo the station posted.

The station said one person suffered serious injuries; others had cuts and bruises.

STAFF REPORT