Several people were injured when a speeding van crashed into another vehicle that overturned and hit a Metro Transit bus Tuesday night.
Fox-9 News reported that the minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed at Franklin and Portland avenues about 7:30 Tuesday night. The vehicle that was struck, which appeared to be a Mercedes service van, had heavy damage, according to a photo the station posted.
The station said one person suffered serious injuries; others had cuts and bruises.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Anoka County Board approves ex-chairwoman Rhonda Sivarajah as administrator
Anoka County's Rhonda Sivarajah will begin her new job on June 12.
Local
Six North Shore resorts change hands in deal worth millions
The resorts encompass some of Minnesota's most popular vacation areas, where properties tend to weather economic downturns and now are poised for future growth as millennials with disposable income venture north in search of experiences.
Minneapolis
Biggest attraction of Doors Open? Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
Doors Open event brought 72,000 visitors to Minneapolis buildings and businesses.
Minneapolis
Police payouts vary widely in Mpls., other cities facing suits
A deeper look at two recent Minneapolis cases other recent brutality settlements reveal the calculations that go into determining how much gets paid out by a municipality.
Local
As push to deport ex-felons grows, Minnesota man fears he'll be next
Immigration crackdown ripples through Minnesota's Southeast Asian community