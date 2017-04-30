A 47-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of being under the influence when he crashed his vehicle into a tree in an Andover neighborhood and killing his 52-year-old passenger.

Chandler J. Diedrich, of Coon Rapids, is being held in the Anoka County jail pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide, specifically driving while “under influence of [a] hazardous substance,” the jail log read.

The identity of the passenger who died in the crash shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, a man from Andover, has yet to be released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Diedrich was driving north on the 14000 block of Underclift St. NW, just west of Round Lake Boulevard, when he veered into a residential yard and struck a tree.

Emergency responders declared the passenger dead at the scene. Diedrich was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and then transferred to the jail.

Authorities have yet to reveal whether Diedrich was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.