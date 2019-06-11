A vehicle struck a building late Tuesday afternoon along a well-traveled street in northeast Minneapolis with a mortally wounded gunshot victim behind the wheel, police said.
The gunfire occurred shortly after 4:45 p.m., police spokesman John Elder said. No arrests have been made.
The vehicle crashed into a building near NE. Central and 14th avenues and came to a rest, Elder said.
The young man behind the wheel was taken to HCMC, where he died, Elder said. His identity has yet to be disclosed.
Police found “evidence of a shooting” about a block to the east at NE. Tyler Street and 14th, Elder said, declining to be more specific.
