Maplewood police have impounded the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last month and have identified a person of interest related to the case.

Police used witness accounts, surveillance video and tips from the public and other law enforcement to find the vehicle believed to have hit a 20-year-old man in the area of English Street and Belmont Lane on Nov. 23.

Authorities arrived on the scene about 11:20 p.m. and found the victim lying in the road, but the vehicle and its driver were gone. The man was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he remains in serious condition, said Cmdr. Dave Kvam of the Maplewood Police Department.

Police have yet to speak with the victim as he recovers, Kvam said.

Video obtained by police indicated that the vehicle involved in the crash was a midsize SUV or van. After watching videos and following up leads, police identified the vehicle as a white 2000 GMC Savanna. On Thursday, the Maplewood Police Department issued a bulletin to area law enforcement asking for help finding the van. Police in South St. Paul found the van, which is now in the possession of Maplewood police and being examined for evidence, Kvam said.

Investigators also on Thursday have identified a person of interest, but have not released his name. The case remains active, Kvam said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Maplewood police at 651-249-2600 or the Ramsey County Communications at 651-767-0640.