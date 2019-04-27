RABAT, Morocco — Moroccan authorities say 16 people from countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have died in a vehicle accident between the coastal cities of Saidia and Nador.

Police said 17 other migrants were injured when the vehicle crashed into an irrigation canal on Saturday. They were taken to Berkane Provincial Hospital.

Officers are searching for the driver, who fled after the accident.

The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation of what caused the crash and the circumstances under which so many passengers were traveling.

Morocco is one of the main transit points for African migrants hoping to reach Europe.

Police did not provide the nationalities and destinations of the people involved in the crash.