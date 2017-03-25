LAS VEGAS — A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting that left one person dead, officials said.
The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard. Police stood watch near the bus.
The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.
She said one died and the other was in fair condition.
Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
1 dead on Vegas Strip shooting, gunman barricaded on bus
A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting that left one person dead, officials said.
Variety
Arrests after scuffle breaks out at California Trump rally
A scuffle broke out on a Southern California beach where supporters of President Donald Trump were marching when counter-protesters doused organizers with pepper spray, authorities said Saturday.
Variety
Police evacuate popular beach to investigate possible bomb
Honolulu police say a popular beach on the island of Oahu has been evacuated as officers and bomb squad officials respond to the discovery of what could be a bomb, Hawaii News Now reports.
Nation
Should the Catholic Church allow married priests?
Catholics focus on priests' roles and commitment.
National
Colorado weighs strategy for guarding against pot crackdown
Colorado is considering an unusual strategy to protect its nascent marijuana industry from a potential federal crackdown, even at the expense of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.