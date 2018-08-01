, -- Deivi Munoz had four hits and two RBI, and Alfred Vega allowed just three hits over five innings as the DSL Yankees beat the DSL Nationals 14-4 on Wednesday.
Vega (2-5) allowed two runs while striking out four to pick up the win.
DSL Yankees started the scoring in the second inning when Mario Morillo hit a two-run double and Bryant Arrieche scored on a wild pitch.
DSL Yankees later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run ninth, when Carlos Moreno hit a bases-clearing triple to help finish off the blowout.
Karlo Seijas (0-7) went four innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com
