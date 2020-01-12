POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Dimencio Vaughn had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Rider defeated Marist 69-52 on Sunday.
Vaughn hit 8 of 18 shots for the Broncs (10-6, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who shot just 41% from the floor. Vaughn, who notched his fourth double-double of the season, made 3 of 6 from 3-point range as Rider buried 10 of 23 shots from distance (43.5%).
Frederick Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds for Rider, which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Stevie Jordan added 11 points.
Reserve Braden Bell paced the Red Foxes (2-12, 1-4) with nine points and three steals.
The Broncs are 2-0 against Marist this season. Rider defeated Marist 74-64 on Dec. 16.
