BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Chandler Vaudrin had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Winthrop defeated Campbell 87-72 on Saturday.

D.J. Burns had 15 points for Winthrop (8-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh Ferguson added 12 points.

Jordan Whitfield had 15 points for the Fighting Camels (9-5, 0-2). Ja'Cor Nelson added 14 points. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 13 points.

Winthrop plays High Point on the road on Wednesday. Campbell takes on UNC-Asheville on the road on Wednesday.