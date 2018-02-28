SANTIAGO, Chile — The Vatican's sex crimes investigator has ended his mission in Chile, and Roman Catholic officials say he plans to deliver a report to the pope on a Chilean bishop who has been accused of ignoring sex abuse by a priest.
Archbishop Charles Scicluna closed his visit Wednesday with a message expressing gratitude for "the welcome of the Chilean people" and also thanking abuse victims for meeting with him.
The statement came a day after Scicluna interviewed several victims of sex abuse by members of the Marist Brothers religious order, a development that suggested his mandate had expanded beyond looking into allegations of a cover-up by Osorno Bishop Juan Barros.
Victims of pedophile priest Fernando Karadima have said that as a priest Barros witnessed and ignored the abuse. Barros denies that.
